JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹665.65, a close price of ₹659.5, a high of ₹686.85, and a low of ₹657.5. The market capitalization was ₹119179.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹686.85 and a 52-week low of ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 801,170 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW Energy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹694.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹705.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹705.22 then there can be further positive price movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 1.33% and is currently trading at ₹692.35. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have surged by 160.57% to ₹692.35, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.21%
|3 Months
|29.54%
|6 Months
|57.24%
|YTD
|67.12%
|1 Year
|160.57%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|694.23
|Support 1
|664.88
|Resistance 2
|705.22
|Support 2
|646.52
|Resistance 3
|723.58
|Support 3
|635.53
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 25.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 801 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹686.85 & ₹657.5 yesterday to end at ₹659.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend