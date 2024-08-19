Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 2.95 %. The stock closed at 645.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 664.65 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 658.6 and closed at 645.6. The stock reached a high of 667.7 and a low of 649.55. The company's market capitalization stood at 115,943.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were 752.4 and 340, respectively. A total of 46,598 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1291 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3069 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1244 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹645.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 667.7 & 649.55 yesterday to end at 664.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.