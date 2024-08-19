JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹658.6 and closed at ₹645.6. The stock reached a high of ₹667.7 and a low of ₹649.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹115,943.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹752.4 and ₹340, respectively. A total of 46,598 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1244 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹667.7 & ₹649.55 yesterday to end at ₹664.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.