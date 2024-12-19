Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 684.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 682.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 696 and closed at 684.55, experiencing a high of 700.45 and a low of 673. The company's market capitalization stands at 119,023 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 804.95 and a low of 397.7. A total of 107,018 shares were traded on the BSE, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1696.07Support 1668.62
Resistance 2711.98Support 2657.08
Resistance 3723.52Support 3641.17
19 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 731.0, 7.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 885.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy3331
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1112
19 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3034 k

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 107 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy closed at ₹684.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 700.45 & 673 yesterday to end at 682.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

