JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹696 and closed at ₹684.55, experiencing a high of ₹700.45 and a low of ₹673. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹119,023 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹804.95 and a low of ₹397.7. A total of 107,018 shares were traded on the BSE, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|696.07
|Support 1
|668.62
|Resistance 2
|711.98
|Support 2
|657.08
|Resistance 3
|723.52
|Support 3
|641.17
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹731.0, 7.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹885.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 107 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹700.45 & ₹673 yesterday to end at ₹682.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend