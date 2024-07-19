JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹714.85 and closed at ₹707.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹716.8, while the low was ₹696.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹124316.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹752.4 and ₹282.05 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 70517.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹570.0, 20.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 70 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹716.8 & ₹696.5 yesterday to end at ₹712.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.