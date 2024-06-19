JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Dips in Trading Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹696, reached a high of ₹713.55, and closed at ₹683.25. The low for the day was ₹688. The market capitalization of JSW Energy stood at ₹123,383.38 crore. The 52-week high was ₹686.85, while the 52-week low was ₹251.75. The BSE volume for JSW Energy was 199,003 shares traded.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of JSW Energy has dropped by 1.63% to reach ₹695.85, in line with the downward trend seen in its peer companies. Other companies in the same sector, including Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and NHPC, are also experiencing declines today. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1788.6
|-24.45
|-1.35
|2173.65
|816.0
|283320.05
|Tata Power
|447.35
|-4.2
|-0.93
|464.3
|215.65
|143017.43
|JSW Energy
|695.85
|-11.5
|-1.63
|713.55
|251.75
|114203.71
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1011.3
|-14.35
|-1.4
|1250.0
|686.9
|112809.77
|NHPC
|100.8
|-0.9
|-0.88
|117.8
|44.82
|101253.95
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹696.05, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹707.35
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹696.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹694.58 and ₹720.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹694.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 720.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.55% and is currently trading at ₹711.25. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have surged by 178.67% to reach ₹711.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.24%
|3 Months
|36.36%
|6 Months
|63.83%
|YTD
|72.77%
|1 Year
|178.67%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|720.13
|Support 1
|694.58
|Resistance 2
|729.62
|Support 2
|678.52
|Resistance 3
|745.68
|Support 3
|669.03
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 28.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6718 k
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹683.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹713.55 & ₹688 yesterday to end at ₹683.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend