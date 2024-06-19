Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.65 0.28%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,141.50 1.64%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 492.20 0.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,619.20 0.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.00 -0.51%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Dips in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Dips in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 707.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 696.05 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy's stock opened at 696, reached a high of 713.55, and closed at 683.25. The low for the day was 688. The market capitalization of JSW Energy stood at 123,383.38 crore. The 52-week high was 686.85, while the 52-week low was 251.75. The BSE volume for JSW Energy was 199,003 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:56:30 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of JSW Energy has dropped by 1.63% to reach 695.85, in line with the downward trend seen in its peer companies. Other companies in the same sector, including Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and NHPC, are also experiencing declines today. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1788.6-24.45-1.352173.65816.0283320.05
Tata Power447.35-4.2-0.93464.3215.65143017.43
JSW Energy695.85-11.5-1.63713.55251.75114203.71
Adani Energy Solutions1011.3-14.35-1.41250.0686.9112809.77
NHPC100.8-0.9-0.88117.844.82101253.95
19 Jun 2024, 09:37:48 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹696.05, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹707.35

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 696.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 694.58 and 720.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 694.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 720.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:15:02 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.55% and is currently trading at 711.25. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have surged by 178.67% to reach 711.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.24%
3 Months36.36%
6 Months63.83%
YTD72.77%
1 Year178.67%
19 Jun 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1720.13Support 1694.58
Resistance 2729.62Support 2678.52
Resistance 3745.68Support 3669.03
19 Jun 2024, 08:34:59 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 28.32% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4555
    Buy1000
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
19 Jun 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6718 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:02:09 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹683.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 713.55 & 688 yesterday to end at 683.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue