JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹664.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹664.65. The stock reached a high of ₹674.25 and a low of ₹664.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹116405.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹752.4 and ₹340, respectively. A total of 35,267 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|673.87
|Support 1
|663.92
|Resistance 2
|679.03
|Support 2
|659.13
|Resistance 3
|683.82
|Support 3
|653.97
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 2.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1292 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹674.25 & ₹664.3 yesterday to end at ₹667.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.