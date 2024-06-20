Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 707.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 698.1 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 711.25 and closed at 707.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 713.15, while the low was 680.5. The market capitalization stood at 121769.89 crore. The 52-week high was 713.55 and the low was 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 261,215 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹707.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 713.15 & 680.5 yesterday to end at 707.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

