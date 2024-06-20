JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹711.25 and closed at ₹707.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹713.15, while the low was ₹680.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹121769.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹713.55 and the low was ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 261,215 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹707.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹713.15 & ₹680.5 yesterday to end at ₹707.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend