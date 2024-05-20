JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹593.05 and closed at ₹592.90 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹599.30, while the low was ₹593.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹104,309.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹651.55 and ₹240 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,206 shares traded.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Energy's stock price rose by 0.86% to reach ₹598, outperforming its counterparts. While NHPC is experiencing a decline, Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Torrent Power are all showing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|441.25
|4.95
|1.13
|464.3
|201.75
|141067.27
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1043.1
|8.0
|0.77
|1250.0
|686.9
|116357.04
|JSW Energy
|598.0
|5.1
|0.86
|651.55
|240.0
|98144.46
|NHPC
|97.89
|-1.35
|-1.36
|115.84
|42.55
|98330.85
|Torrent Power
|1385.15
|6.1
|0.44
|1633.1
|521.7
|66572.63
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹598, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹592.9
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at ₹598 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹583.05 and ₹603.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹583.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 603.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.86% and is currently trading at ₹598.00. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have gained 140.69% to reach ₹598.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.15%
|3 Months
|21.12%
|6 Months
|48.57%
|YTD
|45.19%
|1 Year
|140.69%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|603.15
|Support 1
|583.05
|Resistance 2
|616.3
|Support 2
|576.1
|Resistance 3
|623.25
|Support 3
|562.95
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5558 k
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 139 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹592.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹599.3 & ₹593.05 yesterday to end at ₹592.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
