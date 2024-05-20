Active Stocks
Sat May 18 2024 12:49:03
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 952.95 0.76%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 316.85 1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 0.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 821.30 0.42%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

6 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 592.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 593.05 and closed at 592.90 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 599.30, while the low was 593.05. The market capitalization stood at 104,309.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were 651.55 and 240 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,206 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:52:15 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Energy's stock price rose by 0.86% to reach 598, outperforming its counterparts. While NHPC is experiencing a decline, Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Torrent Power are all showing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power441.254.951.13464.3201.75141067.27
Adani Energy Solutions1043.18.00.771250.0686.9116357.04
JSW Energy598.05.10.86651.55240.098144.46
NHPC97.89-1.35-1.36115.8442.5598330.85
Torrent Power1385.156.10.441633.1521.766572.63
20 May 2024, 09:30:58 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹598, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹592.9

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at 598 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 583.05 and 603.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 583.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 603.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:18:32 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.86% and is currently trading at 598.00. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have gained 140.69% to reach 598.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.15%
3 Months21.12%
6 Months48.57%
YTD45.19%
1 Year140.69%
20 May 2024, 08:52:41 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1603.15Support 1583.05
Resistance 2616.3Support 2576.1
Resistance 3623.25Support 3562.95
20 May 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5558 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 139 k.

20 May 2024, 08:07:56 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹592.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 599.3 & 593.05 yesterday to end at 592.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue