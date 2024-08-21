JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹672.75 and closed at ₹667.3. The stock reached a high of ₹714.3 and a low of ₹667.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹123,959.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock's highest value was ₹752.4 and the lowest was ₹340.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 114,681 shares.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|727.37
|Support 1
|680.77
|Resistance 2
|744.13
|Support 2
|650.93
|Resistance 3
|773.97
|Support 3
|634.17
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 3.74% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1292 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹714.3 & ₹667.7 yesterday to end at ₹710.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend