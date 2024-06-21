Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:52 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 698.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 707 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 698.25 and closed at 698.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 711.75, while the low was 697.35. The market capitalization stood at 123,322.32 crore. The 52-week high was 713.55, and the 52-week low was 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 124,431 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:52 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1713.38Support 1698.98
Resistance 2719.77Support 2690.97
Resistance 3727.78Support 3684.58
21 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 28.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4555
    Buy1000
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
21 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6451 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 124 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹698.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 711.75 & 697.35 yesterday to end at 698.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

