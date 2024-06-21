JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹698.25 and closed at ₹698.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹711.75, while the low was ₹697.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹123,322.32 crore. The 52-week high was ₹713.55, and the 52-week low was ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 124,431 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|713.38
|Support 1
|698.98
|Resistance 2
|719.77
|Support 2
|690.97
|Resistance 3
|727.78
|Support 3
|684.58
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 28.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 124 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹711.75 & ₹697.35 yesterday to end at ₹698.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend