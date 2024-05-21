Active Stocks
Tue May 21 2024 09:39:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 169.90 1.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 951.05 -0.20%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 320.75 1.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.25 0.78%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 435.80 -0.15%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock surges in positive trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock surges in positive trading today

6 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 2.62 %. The stock closed at 597.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 613.15 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at 593.05 and closed at 592.90. The high for the day was 599.30, while the low was 593.05. The market capitalization stood at 104,309.41 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 651.55 and the 52-week low is 240. The BSE volume for the day was 12,206 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:34:32 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹613.15, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹597.5

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 613.15 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 606.77. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

21 May 2024, 09:15:49 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has dropped by -0.16% and is currently trading at 596.55. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have gained 145.18% to reach 596.55. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.07%
3 Months21.76%
6 Months49.53%
YTD46.13%
1 Year145.18%
21 May 2024, 08:52:04 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1600.52Support 1594.27
Resistance 2603.03Support 2590.53
Resistance 3606.77Support 3588.02
21 May 2024, 08:31:09 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 15.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1100
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
21 May 2024, 08:21:59 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 246 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5243 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 234 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

21 May 2024, 08:01:21 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹592.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 599.3 & 593.05 yesterday to end at 592.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue