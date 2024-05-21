JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock surges in positive trading today

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at ₹593.05 and closed at ₹592.90. The high for the day was ₹599.30, while the low was ₹593.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹104,309.41 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹651.55 and the 52-week low is ₹240. The BSE volume for the day was 12,206 shares traded.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹613.15, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹597.5
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹613.15 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹606.77. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has dropped by -0.16% and is currently trading at ₹596.55. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have gained 145.18% to reach ₹596.55. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.07%
|3 Months
|21.76%
|6 Months
|49.53%
|YTD
|46.13%
|1 Year
|145.18%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|600.52
|Support 1
|594.27
|Resistance 2
|603.03
|Support 2
|590.53
|Resistance 3
|606.77
|Support 3
|588.02
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 15.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 246 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5243 k
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 234 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹592.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹599.3 & ₹593.05 yesterday to end at ₹592.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
