JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Energy opened at ₹709 and closed at ₹710.6, with a high of ₹721.45 and a low of ₹702.85. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹125,599 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹752.4, while the 52-week low is ₹340.15. The BSE volume for the day was 241,168 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1985 k & BSE volume was 241 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹721.45 & ₹702.85 yesterday to end at ₹720. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend