Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 712.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 704.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 714.45 and closed at 712.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 717.75, while the low was 686.95. The market capitalization stands at 122,833.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 752.4 and the 52-week low is 282.05. The BSE volume for the day was 92,936 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1716.88Support 1686.08
Resistance 2732.72Support 2671.12
Resistance 3747.68Support 3655.28
22 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 570.0, 19.06% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy1110
    Hold2210
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell3344
22 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2891 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹712.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 717.75 & 686.95 yesterday to end at 704.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.