JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹714.45 and closed at ₹712.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹717.75, while the low was ₹686.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹122,833.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹752.4 and the 52-week low is ₹282.05. The BSE volume for the day was 92,936 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|716.88
|Support 1
|686.08
|Resistance 2
|732.72
|Support 2
|671.12
|Resistance 3
|747.68
|Support 3
|655.28
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹570.0, 19.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹717.75 & ₹686.95 yesterday to end at ₹704.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.