LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Gains in Trading Today

25 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 602.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 613.8 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at 595.05 and closed at 597.5. The stock's high was 618.45 and the low was 592.05. The market capitalization stood at 105164.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 651.55 and the 52-week low was 240. The BSE volume for the day was 182,304 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:35:48 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 614.78 and 612.43 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 612.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 614.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1614.43Support 1611.43
Resistance 2616.22Support 2610.22
Resistance 3617.43Support 3608.43
22 May 2024, 01:03:57 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy stock's low price for the day was 601.5, while the high price reached was 619.65.

22 May 2024, 12:53:31 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 13.31% higher than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The volume of JSW Energy traded by 12 AM is 13.31% higher than yesterday, with the price at 613.05, up by 1.68%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:40:43 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 617.98 and 611.58 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 611.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 617.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1614.78Support 1612.43
Resistance 2616.07Support 2611.37
Resistance 3617.13Support 3610.08
22 May 2024, 12:24:24 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:21:42 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days596.50
10 Days579.93
20 Days600.02
50 Days559.54
100 Days513.26
300 Days450.28
22 May 2024, 12:15:58 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹613.8, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹602.9

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at 613.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 590.48 and 616.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 590.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 616.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:46:26 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 14.86% higher than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of JSW Energy until 11 AM is 14.86% higher than yesterday, with the price at 614.7 showing a 1.96% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:36:29 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 619.0 and 605.65 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 605.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 619.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1617.98Support 1611.58
Resistance 2622.02Support 2609.22
Resistance 3624.38Support 3605.18
22 May 2024, 11:28:09 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹614.4, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹602.9

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at 614.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 590.48 and 616.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 590.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 616.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:13:35 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Energy's stock price rose by 1.93% to reach 614.55. Among its peers, Torrent Power is declining, while Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and NHPC are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power449.47.71.74464.3204.25143672.81
Adani Energy Solutions1070.459.20.871250.0686.9119407.91
JSW Energy614.5511.651.93651.55240.0100860.66
NHPC104.221.141.11115.8442.55104689.35
Torrent Power1377.95-38.8-2.741633.1521.766226.59
22 May 2024, 11:05:38 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 17.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1100
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
22 May 2024, 10:49:11 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -27.58% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 10 AM is down by 27.58% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 616.1, showing a decrease of 2.19%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:33:03 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy touched a high of 614.85 & a low of 601.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1619.0Support 1605.65
Resistance 2623.6Support 2596.9
Resistance 3632.35Support 3592.3
22 May 2024, 10:10:01 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:54:15 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Energy's stock price rose by 1.27% to reach 610.55, outperforming its peers. While Tata Power and Torrent Power are experiencing a downturn, Adani Energy Solutions and NHPC are showing positive gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both slightly fluctuating, with Nifty up by 0.14% and Sensex down by -0.04%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power438.65-3.05-0.69464.3204.25140236.05
Adani Energy Solutions1068.97.650.721250.0686.9119235.01
JSW Energy610.557.651.27651.55240.0100204.18
NHPC104.61.521.47115.8442.55105071.06
Torrent Power1407.65-9.1-0.641633.1521.767654.02
22 May 2024, 09:37:25 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹608.05, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹602.9

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 608.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 590.48 and 616.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 590.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 616.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:15:02 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.56%, currently trading at 606.25. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have risen by 146.34% to 606.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.7%
3 Months21.6%
6 Months50.82%
YTD47.63%
1 Year146.34%
22 May 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1616.28Support 1589.88
Resistance 2630.57Support 2577.77
Resistance 3642.68Support 3563.48
22 May 2024, 08:32:18 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 15.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1100
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
22 May 2024, 08:17:12 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5258 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.

22 May 2024, 08:05:50 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹597.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 618.45 & 592.05 yesterday to end at 597.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

