JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Gains in Trading Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at ₹595.05 and closed at ₹597.5. The stock's high was ₹618.45 and the low was ₹592.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹105164.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹651.55 and the 52-week low was ₹240. The BSE volume for the day was 182,304 shares traded.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 614.78 and 612.43 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 612.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 614.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|614.43
|Support 1
|611.43
|Resistance 2
|616.22
|Support 2
|610.22
|Resistance 3
|617.43
|Support 3
|608.43
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹601.5, while the high price reached was ₹619.65.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The volume of JSW Energy traded by 12 AM is 13.31% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹613.05, up by 1.68%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 617.98 and 611.58 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 611.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 617.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|614.78
|Support 1
|612.43
|Resistance 2
|616.07
|Support 2
|611.37
|Resistance 3
|617.13
|Support 3
|610.08
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|596.50
|10 Days
|579.93
|20 Days
|600.02
|50 Days
|559.54
|100 Days
|513.26
|300 Days
|450.28
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at ₹613.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹590.48 and ₹616.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹590.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 616.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of JSW Energy until 11 AM is 14.86% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹614.7 showing a 1.96% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 619.0 and 605.65 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 605.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 619.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|617.98
|Support 1
|611.58
|Resistance 2
|622.02
|Support 2
|609.22
|Resistance 3
|624.38
|Support 3
|605.18
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at ₹614.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹590.48 and ₹616.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹590.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 616.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Energy's stock price rose by 1.93% to reach ₹614.55. Among its peers, Torrent Power is declining, while Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and NHPC are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|449.4
|7.7
|1.74
|464.3
|204.25
|143672.81
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1070.45
|9.2
|0.87
|1250.0
|686.9
|119407.91
|JSW Energy
|614.55
|11.65
|1.93
|651.55
|240.0
|100860.66
|NHPC
|104.22
|1.14
|1.11
|115.84
|42.55
|104689.35
|Torrent Power
|1377.95
|-38.8
|-2.74
|1633.1
|521.7
|66226.59
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 17.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 10 AM is down by 27.58% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹616.1, showing a decrease of 2.19%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy touched a high of 614.85 & a low of 601.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|619.0
|Support 1
|605.65
|Resistance 2
|623.6
|Support 2
|596.9
|Resistance 3
|632.35
|Support 3
|592.3
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Energy's stock price rose by 1.27% to reach ₹610.55, outperforming its peers. While Tata Power and Torrent Power are experiencing a downturn, Adani Energy Solutions and NHPC are showing positive gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both slightly fluctuating, with Nifty up by 0.14% and Sensex down by -0.04%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|438.65
|-3.05
|-0.69
|464.3
|204.25
|140236.05
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1068.9
|7.65
|0.72
|1250.0
|686.9
|119235.01
|JSW Energy
|610.55
|7.65
|1.27
|651.55
|240.0
|100204.18
|NHPC
|104.6
|1.52
|1.47
|115.84
|42.55
|105071.06
|Torrent Power
|1407.65
|-9.1
|-0.64
|1633.1
|521.7
|67654.02
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹608.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹590.48 and ₹616.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹590.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 616.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.56%, currently trading at ₹606.25. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have risen by 146.34% to ₹606.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.7%
|3 Months
|21.6%
|6 Months
|50.82%
|YTD
|47.63%
|1 Year
|146.34%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|616.28
|Support 1
|589.88
|Resistance 2
|630.57
|Support 2
|577.77
|Resistance 3
|642.68
|Support 3
|563.48
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹618.45 & ₹592.05 yesterday to end at ₹597.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
