JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES

25 min read . 01:35 PM IST Trade

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 602.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 613.8 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.