JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 720 per share. The stock is currently trading at 713.7 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Energy opened and closed at 720, hitting the same high. The stock dipped to a low of 702.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 124,500 crore. The 52-week high and low were 752.4 and 340.15, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 227,335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1722.58Support 1704.83
Resistance 2730.17Support 2694.67
Resistance 3740.33Support 3687.08
23 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 684.0, 4.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2225
    Buy1110
    Hold4441
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell3334
23 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1369 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2818 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1142 k & BSE volume was 227 k.

23 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹720 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 720 & 702.25 yesterday to end at 713.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

