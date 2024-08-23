JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Energy opened and closed at ₹720, hitting the same high. The stock dipped to a low of ₹702.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹124,500 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹752.4 and ₹340.15, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 227,335 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|722.58
|Support 1
|704.83
|Resistance 2
|730.17
|Support 2
|694.67
|Resistance 3
|740.33
|Support 3
|687.08
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 4.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1142 k & BSE volume was 227 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹720 & ₹702.25 yesterday to end at ₹713.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend