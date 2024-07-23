Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 709.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 724.6 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock saw a decline in the last day of trading, opening at 718.2 and closing at 704.2. The high for the day was 725.55, while the low was 702.45. The market capitalization stands at 123,828.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 752.4 and the low is 282.05. The BSE volume for the day was 165,789 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹724.6, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹709.9

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW Energy has surpassed the first resistance of 722.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 735.73. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 735.73 then there can be further positive price movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 1.08% today, reaching 717.60. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have surged by 146.37% to 717.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24,509.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.47%
3 Months6.2%
6 Months39.0%
YTD73.52%
1 Year146.37%
23 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1722.82Support 1699.72
Resistance 2735.73Support 2689.53
Resistance 3745.92Support 3676.62
23 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 684.0, 3.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2445
    Buy1110
    Hold4210
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell3344
23 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2648 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 165 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹704.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 725.55 & 702.45 yesterday to end at 709.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.