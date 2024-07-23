JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock saw a decline in the last day of trading, opening at ₹718.2 and closing at ₹704.2. The high for the day was ₹725.55, while the low was ₹702.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹123,828.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹752.4 and the low is ₹282.05. The BSE volume for the day was 165,789 shares traded.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW Energy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹722.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹735.73. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹735.73 then there can be further positive price movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 1.08% today, reaching ₹717.60. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have surged by 146.37% to ₹717.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24,509.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.47%
|3 Months
|6.2%
|6 Months
|39.0%
|YTD
|73.52%
|1 Year
|146.37%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|722.82
|Support 1
|699.72
|Resistance 2
|735.73
|Support 2
|689.53
|Resistance 3
|745.92
|Support 3
|676.62
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 3.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 165 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹725.55 & ₹702.45 yesterday to end at ₹709.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.