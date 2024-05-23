JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy closed at ₹602.9 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹606.25. The stock reached a high of ₹619.65 and a low of ₹601.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹106,402.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹651.55 and ₹240 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 279,211 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 1.58% today, reaching ₹619.25. Over the past year, JSW Energy's share price has surged by 145.60% to ₹619.25. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.91%
|3 Months
|23.04%
|6 Months
|45.75%
|YTD
|48.99%
|1 Year
|145.6%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|619.27
|Support 1
|601.12
|Resistance 2
|628.53
|Support 2
|592.23
|Resistance 3
|637.42
|Support 3
|582.97
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 16.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹619.65 & ₹601.5 yesterday to end at ₹602.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend