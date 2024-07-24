JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's last day saw the open price at ₹714, with the close at ₹709.9. The high for the day was ₹732 and the low was ₹681.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹121447.25 crore. The 52-week high was ₹752.4, while the low was ₹284.95. The BSE volume for the day was 322,705 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 322 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹732 & ₹681.75 yesterday to end at ₹696.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.