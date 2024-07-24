Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 709.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 696.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's last day saw the open price at 714, with the close at 709.9. The high for the day was 732 and the low was 681.75. The market capitalization stood at 121447.25 crore. The 52-week high was 752.4, while the low was 284.95. The BSE volume for the day was 322,705 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2638 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 322 k.

24 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹709.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 732 & 681.75 yesterday to end at 696.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

