JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 722.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 730.15 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at 731.35 and closed at 722.95. The stock reached a high of 740.65 and a low of 724.15. The market capitalization stood at 127360.39 crore. The 52-week high was 728.35 and the 52-week low was 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 65219 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy stock's high for the day was 740.65, and the low was 724.15.

24 Jun 2024, 12:49 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -27.83% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy's trading volume until 12 AM is 27.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 730.9, down by 1.1%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:34 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 734.48 and 726.63 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 726.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 734.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1734.0Support 1727.3
Resistance 2736.8Support 2723.4
Resistance 3740.7Support 3720.6
24 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days703.72
10 Days671.93
20 Days641.96
50 Days618.91
100 Days560.99
300 Days486.54
24 Jun 2024, 12:12 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹722.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 740.65 & 724.15 yesterday to end at 722.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

