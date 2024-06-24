JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at ₹731.35 and closed at ₹722.95. The stock reached a high of ₹740.65 and a low of ₹724.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹127360.39 crore. The 52-week high was ₹728.35 and the 52-week low was ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 65219 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy stock's high for the day was ₹740.65, and the low was ₹724.15.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy's trading volume until 12 AM is 27.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹730.9, down by 1.1%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 734.48 and 726.63 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 726.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 734.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|734.0
|Support 1
|727.3
|Resistance 2
|736.8
|Support 2
|723.4
|Resistance 3
|740.7
|Support 3
|720.6
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|703.72
|10 Days
|671.93
|20 Days
|641.96
|50 Days
|618.91
|100 Days
|560.99
|300 Days
|486.54
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹740.65 & ₹724.15 yesterday to end at ₹722.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend