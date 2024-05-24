JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹612.65 and closed at ₹609.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹625.75, while the low was ₹610.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹107693.36 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock were ₹651.55 and ₹240 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 255811 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 17.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 255 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹625.75 & ₹610.85 yesterday to end at ₹609.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend