JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2024, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 696.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 682.05 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 706.95 and closed at 696.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 706.95 and the low was 680. The market capitalization stands at 118978.88 crore. The 52-week high and low are 752.4 and 284.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 329020 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1701.17Support 1674.22
Resistance 2717.53Support 2663.63
Resistance 3728.12Support 3647.27
25 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 684.0, 0.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2445
    Buy1110
    Hold4210
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell3344
25 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2597 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1984 k & BSE volume was 329 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹696.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 706.95 & 680 yesterday to end at 682.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

