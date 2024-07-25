JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹706.95 and closed at ₹696.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹706.95 and the low was ₹680. The market capitalization stands at ₹118978.88 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹752.4 and ₹284.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 329020 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|701.17
|Support 1
|674.22
|Resistance 2
|717.53
|Support 2
|663.63
|Resistance 3
|728.12
|Support 3
|647.27
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 0.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1984 k & BSE volume was 329 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹706.95 & ₹680 yesterday to end at ₹682.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.