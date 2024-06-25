Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 3.28 %. The stock closed at 722.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 746.65 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 731.35 and closed at 722.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 750.45, while the low was 724.15. The market capitalization stands at 130238.49 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 728.35 and 251.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 179,727 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6626 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 179 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹722.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 750.45 & 724.15 yesterday to end at 722.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

