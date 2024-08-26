Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Shares Surge in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Shares Surge in Today's Trading

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 703.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 707.1 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 710.05 and closed at 703.5. The stock reached a high of 715.15 and a low of 707.85. The company's market capitalization stood at 124,072.62 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock hit a high of 752.4 and a low of 340.15. The BSE trading volume for the day was 11,360 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:01:20 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Energy's stock experienced a low of 702.2 and reached a high of 715.15.

26 Aug 2024, 12:49:15 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -52.73% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, JSW Energy's trading volume is 52.73% lower than yesterday, with the stock price at 708.35, down by 0.69%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume might indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:35:45 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy reached a high of 711.25 and a low of 704.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 706.5, suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1710.35Support 1703.75
Resistance 2714.1Support 2700.9
Resistance 3716.95Support 3697.15
26 Aug 2024, 12:20:37 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days703.02
10 Days688.96
20 Days696.30
50 Days705.87
100 Days651.95
300 Days552.36
26 Aug 2024, 12:20:03 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:13:48 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹707.1, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹703.5

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 707.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 695.53 and 718.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 695.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 718.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:47:43 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -57.39% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, JSW Energy's trading volume is 57.39% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 709, reflecting a 0.78% decline. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:37:38 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 709.75 and 703.65 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 703.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 709.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1706.5Support 1702.85
Resistance 2708.0Support 2700.7
Resistance 3710.15Support 3699.2
26 Aug 2024, 11:22:11 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹704.9, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹703.5

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at 704.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 695.53 and 718.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 695.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 718.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:11:34 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy's share price saw a slight increase of 0.01% today, reaching 703.55. In contrast, its competitors displayed mixed performance. Shares of Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Torrent Power declined, while NHPC shares experienced an uptick. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.63% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power417.3-0.7-0.17470.85230.05133410.47
Adani Energy Solutions1064.0-0.6-0.061347.9686.9118688.42
JSW Energy703.550.050.01752.4340.15115467.45
NHPC97.30.20.21118.4548.4897738.19
Torrent Power1658.7-12.6-0.751906.55620.079719.91
26 Aug 2024, 11:01:36 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 684.0, 2.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2225
    Buy1110
    Hold4441
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell3334
26 Aug 2024, 10:45:45 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -51.80% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for JSW Energy is 51.80% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 705, down by 0.21%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume typically suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:22:53 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹703.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 715.15 & 707.85 yesterday to end at 711.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

