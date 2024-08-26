LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Shares Surge in Today's Trading

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:01 PM IST Trade

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 703.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 707.1 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.