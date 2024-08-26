JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Shares Surge in Today's Trading

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹710.05 and closed at ₹703.5. The stock reached a high of ₹715.15 and a low of ₹707.85. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹124,072.62 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock hit a high of ₹752.4 and a low of ₹340.15. The BSE trading volume for the day was 11,360 shares.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Energy's stock experienced a low of ₹702.2 and reached a high of ₹715.15.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, JSW Energy's trading volume is 52.73% lower than yesterday, with the stock price at ₹708.35, down by 0.69%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume might indicate a potential further decline in prices.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy reached a high of 711.25 and a low of 704.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 706.5, suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|710.35
|Support 1
|703.75
|Resistance 2
|714.1
|Support 2
|700.9
|Resistance 3
|716.95
|Support 3
|697.15
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|703.02
|10 Days
|688.96
|20 Days
|696.30
|50 Days
|705.87
|100 Days
|651.95
|300 Days
|552.36
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹707.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹695.53 and ₹718.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹695.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 718.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, JSW Energy's trading volume is 57.39% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹709, reflecting a 0.78% decline. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a further decline in prices.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 709.75 and 703.65 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 703.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 709.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|706.5
|Support 1
|702.85
|Resistance 2
|708.0
|Support 2
|700.7
|Resistance 3
|710.15
|Support 3
|699.2
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at ₹704.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹695.53 and ₹718.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹695.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 718.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy's share price saw a slight increase of 0.01% today, reaching ₹703.55. In contrast, its competitors displayed mixed performance. Shares of Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Torrent Power declined, while NHPC shares experienced an uptick. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.63% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|417.3
|-0.7
|-0.17
|470.85
|230.05
|133410.47
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1064.0
|-0.6
|-0.06
|1347.9
|686.9
|118688.42
|JSW Energy
|703.55
|0.05
|0.01
|752.4
|340.15
|115467.45
|NHPC
|97.3
|0.2
|0.21
|118.45
|48.48
|97738.19
|Torrent Power
|1658.7
|-12.6
|-0.75
|1906.55
|620.0
|79719.91
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 2.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for JSW Energy is 51.80% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹705, down by 0.21%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume typically suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹715.15 & ₹707.85 yesterday to end at ₹711.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend