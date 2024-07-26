Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Gains in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Gains in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 3.1 %. The stock closed at 668.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 689.1 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 683 and closed at 682.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 689.4 and the low was 666.6. The market capitalization stood at 116,589.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 752.4 and 284.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 125,155 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:32:11 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹689.1, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹668.35

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW Energy has surpassed the first resistance of 686.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 699.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 699.1 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:18:25 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 1.99% and is currently trading at 681.65. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have surged by 128.43% to 681.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.26%
3 Months2.62%
6 Months37.01%
YTD63.34%
1 Year128.43%
26 Jul 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1686.0Support 1663.2
Resistance 2699.1Support 2653.5
Resistance 3708.8Support 3640.4
26 Jul 2024, 08:32:46 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 684.0, 2.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2445
    Buy1110
    Hold4210
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell3344
26 Jul 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2677 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:04:10 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹682.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 689.4 & 666.6 yesterday to end at 668.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

