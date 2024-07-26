JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Gains in Trading Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹683 and closed at ₹682.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹689.4 and the low was ₹666.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹116,589.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹752.4 and ₹284.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 125,155 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW Energy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹686.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹699.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹699.1 then there can be further positive price movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 1.99% and is currently trading at ₹681.65. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have surged by 128.43% to ₹681.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.26%
|3 Months
|2.62%
|6 Months
|37.01%
|YTD
|63.34%
|1 Year
|128.43%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|686.0
|Support 1
|663.2
|Resistance 2
|699.1
|Support 2
|653.5
|Resistance 3
|708.8
|Support 3
|640.4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 2.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹689.4 & ₹666.6 yesterday to end at ₹668.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.