JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -3.3 %. The stock closed at 746.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 722 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last trading day, opening at 749.95 and closing at 746.65. The stock reached a high of 749.95 and a low of 716 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Energy stands at 125938.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 750.45 and the low is 256.4. The BSE volume for the day was 100203 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1742.63Support 1708.68
Resistance 2763.27Support 2695.37
Resistance 3776.58Support 3674.73
26 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 568.5, 21.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy1100
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
26 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6531 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹746.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 749.95 & 716 yesterday to end at 746.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

