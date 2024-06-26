JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last trading day, opening at ₹749.95 and closing at ₹746.65. The stock reached a high of ₹749.95 and a low of ₹716 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Energy stands at ₹125938.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹750.45 and the low is ₹256.4. The BSE volume for the day was 100203 shares.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|742.63
|Support 1
|708.68
|Resistance 2
|763.27
|Support 2
|695.37
|Resistance 3
|776.58
|Support 3
|674.73
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 21.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹749.95 & ₹716 yesterday to end at ₹746.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend