JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹710.05 and closed at ₹703.5. The stock reached a high of ₹720.55 and a low of ₹702.2. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹124,796.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹752.4 and ₹340.15, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 82,942 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|722.97
|Support 1
|704.62
|Resistance 2
|730.93
|Support 2
|694.23
|Resistance 3
|741.32
|Support 3
|686.27
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 4.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1630 k & BSE volume was 82 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹720.55 & ₹702.2 yesterday to end at ₹715.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend