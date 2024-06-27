JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹724.85 and closed at ₹719.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹726.2 and a low of ₹709.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹124,238.08 crore. The 52-week high was ₹750.45 and the 52-week low was ₹256.4. The BSE volume for the day was 89,415 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 2.51% and is currently trading at ₹730.10. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have gained 162.99% to reach ₹730.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.99%
|3 Months
|27.92%
|6 Months
|73.37%
|YTD
|74.14%
|1 Year
|162.99%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|721.82
|Support 1
|705.37
|Resistance 2
|732.23
|Support 2
|699.33
|Resistance 3
|738.27
|Support 3
|688.92
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 20.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹726.2 & ₹709.75 yesterday to end at ₹719.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend