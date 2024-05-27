JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹623.45 and closed at ₹617.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹627.25, while the low was ₹595.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹104,623.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹651.55 and the low is ₹240. The BSE volume for the day was 494,090 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|617.53
|Support 1
|586.18
|Resistance 2
|638.07
|Support 2
|575.37
|Resistance 3
|648.88
|Support 3
|554.83
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 15.47% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 255 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹627.25 & ₹595.9 yesterday to end at ₹617.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend