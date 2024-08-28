Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2024, by 2.49 %. The stock closed at 715.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 733.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 716.05 and closed slightly lower at 715.4. The stock reached a high of 737 and a low of 716.05. With a market capitalization of 127901.64 crore, the company's 52-week high stands at 752.4, while the 52-week low is 342.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 103743 shares for JSW Energy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2533 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 103 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹715.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 737 & 716.05 yesterday to end at 733.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

