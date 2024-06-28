JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹720.85 and closed at ₹712.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹740.05 and the low was ₹718. The market capitalization stands at ₹128,171.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹750.45 and the 52-week low is ₹256.4. The BSE volume for the day was 150,043 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 22.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹740.05 & ₹718 yesterday to end at ₹712.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend