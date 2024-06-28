Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 3.17 %. The stock closed at 712.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 734.8 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 720.85 and closed at 712.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 740.05 and the low was 718. The market capitalization stands at 128,171.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 750.45 and the 52-week low is 256.4. The BSE volume for the day was 150,043 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 568.5, 22.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy1100
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
28 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6559 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹712.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 740.05 & 718 yesterday to end at 712.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

