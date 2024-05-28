JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹604.4 and closed at ₹599.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹623.45, and the low was ₹596.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹108,338.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹651.55 and ₹240 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 148,835 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy's stock price has increased by 1.07% and is currently trading at ₹627.75. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have surged by 142.71% to ₹627.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22,932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.91%
|3 Months
|14.51%
|6 Months
|47.55%
|YTD
|51.84%
|1 Year
|142.71%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|630.13
|Support 1
|603.18
|Resistance 2
|640.27
|Support 2
|586.37
|Resistance 3
|657.08
|Support 3
|576.23
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 18.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 148 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹623.45 & ₹596.5 yesterday to end at ₹599.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend