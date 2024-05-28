Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 3.55 %. The stock closed at 599.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 621.1 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 604.4 and closed at 599.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 623.45, and the low was 596.5. The market capitalization stood at 108,338.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 651.55 and 240 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 148,835 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy's stock price has increased by 1.07% and is currently trading at 627.75. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have surged by 142.71% to 627.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22,932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.91%
3 Months14.51%
6 Months47.55%
YTD51.84%
1 Year142.71%
28 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1630.13Support 1603.18
Resistance 2640.27Support 2586.37
Resistance 3657.08Support 3576.23
28 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 18.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy0000
    Hold1100
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
28 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5299 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 148 k.

28 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹599.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 623.45 & 596.5 yesterday to end at 599.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

