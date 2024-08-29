JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Energy opened at ₹734.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹733.2. The stock reached a high of ₹739.95 and a low of ₹723.2. With a market capitalization of ₹128,477.31 crore, it traded 163,593 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹342.25 and ₹752.4.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|740.03
|Support 1
|723.28
|Resistance 2
|748.37
|Support 2
|714.87
|Resistance 3
|756.78
|Support 3
|706.53
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹685.5, 6.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 103 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹739.95 & ₹723.2 yesterday to end at ₹736.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend