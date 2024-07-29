Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 3.75 %. The stock closed at 668.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 693.4 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock on the last trading day opened at 674.95, and closed at 668.35. The high for the day was 705.25, while the low was 671.7. The market capitalization stood at 120,958.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 752.4 and 284.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 226,179 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 684.0, 1.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2445
    Buy1110
    Hold4210
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell3334
29 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2570 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹668.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 705.25 & 671.7 yesterday to end at 693.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

