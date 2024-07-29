JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹674.95, and closed at ₹668.35. The high for the day was ₹705.25, while the low was ₹671.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹120,958.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹752.4 and ₹284.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 226,179 shares.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 1.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹705.25 & ₹671.7 yesterday to end at ₹693.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.