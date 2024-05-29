Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 621.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 612.85 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 626.9 and closed at 621.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 630.55, and the low was 608.05. The market capitalization stood at 106,899.7 crore. The 52-week high was 651.55, and the 52-week low was 249. The BSE volume for the day was 222,071 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 17.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy0000
    Hold1100
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
29 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5299 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 148 k.

29 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹621.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 630.55 & 608.05 yesterday to end at 621.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

