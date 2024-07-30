JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Energy opened at ₹701.3 and closed at ₹693.4. The stock reached a high of ₹702.9 and a low of ₹681. The market capitalization stood at ₹120,705.87 crore. The 52-week high was ₹752.4 and the 52-week low was ₹284.95. The BSE volume for the day was 151,899 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|699.73
|Support 1
|677.83
|Resistance 2
|712.27
|Support 2
|668.47
|Resistance 3
|721.63
|Support 3
|655.93
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 1.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 151 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹702.9 & ₹681 yesterday to end at ₹691.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.