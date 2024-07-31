JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹690.05 and closed at ₹691.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹728.25, while the low was ₹690.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹124770.39 crore. The 52-week high was ₹752.4 and the low was ₹286.1. The BSE volume for the day was 138,000 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy's stock price has increased by 1.06% and is currently trading at ₹722.80. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have surged by 147.75% to reach ₹722.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.6%
|3 Months
|3.89%
|6 Months
|45.98%
|YTD
|74.86%
|1 Year
|147.75%
Buy or sell: JSW Energy to Tata Steel, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 31
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —JSW Energy, Tata Steel, and GNFC.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/buy-or-sell-jsw-energy-to-tata-steel-vaishali-parekh-recommends-three-stocks-to-buy-today-july-31-11722357087546.html
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|733.48
|Support 1
|695.28
|Resistance 2
|749.97
|Support 2
|673.57
|Resistance 3
|771.68
|Support 3
|657.08
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 4.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2800 k
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 86.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹691.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹728.25 & ₹690.05 yesterday to end at ₹715.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend