JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 3.37 %. The stock closed at 691.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 715.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 690.05 and closed at 691.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 728.25, while the low was 690.05. The market capitalization stood at 124770.39 crore. The 52-week high was 752.4 and the low was 286.1. The BSE volume for the day was 138,000 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy's stock price has increased by 1.06% and is currently trading at 722.80. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have surged by 147.75% to reach 722.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.6%
3 Months3.89%
6 Months45.98%
YTD74.86%
1 Year147.75%
31 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Buy or sell: JSW Energy to Tata Steel, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 31

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —JSW Energy, Tata Steel, and GNFC.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/buy-or-sell-jsw-energy-to-tata-steel-vaishali-parekh-recommends-three-stocks-to-buy-today-july-31-11722357087546.html

31 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1733.48Support 1695.28
Resistance 2749.97Support 2673.57
Resistance 3771.68Support 3657.08
31 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 684.0, 4.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2245
    Buy1110
    Hold4410
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell3334
31 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2800 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 86.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹691.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 728.25 & 690.05 yesterday to end at 715.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

