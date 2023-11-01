Hello User
JSW Holdings share price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings shares plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Holdings stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -3.29 %. The stock closed at 4560.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4410.1 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings

On the last day, JSW Holdings opened at 4666.95 and closed at 4637.75. The stock had a high of 4790 and a low of 4480.1. The market capitalization of JSW Holdings is 5315.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 5223.8 and the 52-week low is 3672.05. On the BSE, a total of 22,927 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST JSW Holdings share price Today :JSW Holdings trading at ₹4410.1, down -3.29% from yesterday's ₹4560.05

The current data for JSW Holdings stock shows that its price is at 4410.1. There has been a percent change of -3.29, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -149.95, reflecting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

01 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST JSW Holdings share price Live :JSW Holdings closed at ₹4637.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Holdings on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,927. The closing price for the stock was 4,637.75.

