JSW Holdings share price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:29 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Holdings stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 4551.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4531.5 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings

On the last day, JSW Holdings opened at 4581.85 and closed at 4559.75. The stock reached a high of 4590.1 and a low of 4530. The market capitalization of JSW Holdings is 5065.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5223.8 and the 52-week low is 3672.05. The BSE volume for JSW Holdings was 236 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:29 AM IST JSW Holdings share price Today :JSW Holdings trading at ₹4531.5, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹4551.3

The current data of JSW Holdings stock shows that the price is 4531.5. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -19.8, suggesting a decrease of 19.8 in the stock's price.

07 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST JSW Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

The JSW Holdings stock reached a low of 4475.5 and a high of 4555.95 today.

07 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST JSW Holdings Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST JSW Holdings share price update :JSW Holdings trading at ₹4564.5, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4559.75

The current data for JSW Holdings stock shows that the price of the stock is 4564.5. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.75.

07 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST JSW Holdings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.76%
3 Months-0.19%
6 Months8.03%
YTD4.42%
1 Year4.62%
07 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST JSW Holdings share price Today :JSW Holdings trading at ₹4564.5, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4559.75

Based on the current data, the JSW Holdings stock price is 4564.5 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 4.75. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1% or 4.75 points.

07 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST JSW Holdings share price Live :JSW Holdings closed at ₹4559.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Holdings had a volume of 236 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4559.75.

