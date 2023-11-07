JSW Holdings share price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, JSW Holdings opened at ₹4581.85 and closed at ₹4559.75. The stock reached a high of ₹4590.1 and a low of ₹4530. The market capitalization of JSW Holdings is ₹5065.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5223.8 and the 52-week low is ₹3672.05. The BSE volume for JSW Holdings was 236 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.