JSW Holdings share price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, JSW Holdings opened at ₹4475.5 and closed at ₹4551.3. The stock reached a high of ₹4593.35 and a low of ₹4475.5. The market capitalization of JSW Holdings is ₹5039.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5223.8 and the 52-week low is ₹3672.05. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.