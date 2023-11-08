JSW Holdings share price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, JSW Holdings opened at ₹4475.5 and closed at ₹4551.3. The stock reached a high of ₹4593.35 and a low of ₹4475.5. The market capitalization of JSW Holdings is ₹5039.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5223.8 and the 52-week low is ₹3672.05. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Religare Enterprises
|228.75
|1.5
|0.66
|280.3
|130.0
|7401.42
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|60.7
|0.2
|0.33
|77.06
|29.64
|5453.16
|JSW Holdings
|4544.65
|-7.95
|-0.17
|5223.8
|3672.05
|5043.32
|Shree Global Tradefin
|38.74
|0.28
|0.73
|47.75
|4.58
|4928.22
|Share India Securities
|1515.2
|-3.0
|-0.2
|1623.7
|986.45
|4931.18
The current data for JSW Holdings stock shows that the price is ₹4544.65, with a percent change of -0.17. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.95, which further confirms the decrease. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.
The stock price of JSW Holdings reached a low of ₹4567.6 and a high of ₹4591.8 today.
The current data of JSW Holdings stock shows that the price is ₹4584.25. There has been a 0.7 percent change, with a net change of 31.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.15%
|3 Months
|0.8%
|6 Months
|7.88%
|YTD
|4.55%
|1 Year
|2.22%
On the last day of trading, JSW Holdings had a volume of 140 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹4551.3.
