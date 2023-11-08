Hello User
JSW Holdings share price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Holdings stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 4552.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4544.65 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings

On the last day of trading, JSW Holdings opened at 4475.5 and closed at 4551.3. The stock reached a high of 4593.35 and a low of 4475.5. The market capitalization of JSW Holdings is 5039.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5223.8 and the 52-week low is 3672.05. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST JSW Holdings share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Religare Enterprises228.751.50.66280.3130.07401.42
Edelweiss Financial Services60.70.20.3377.0629.645453.16
JSW Holdings4544.65-7.95-0.175223.83672.055043.32
Shree Global Tradefin38.740.280.7347.754.584928.22
Share India Securities1515.2-3.0-0.21623.7986.454931.18
08 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST JSW Holdings share price Live :JSW Holdings trading at ₹4544.65, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹4552.6

The current data for JSW Holdings stock shows that the price is 4544.65, with a percent change of -0.17. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.95, which further confirms the decrease. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

Click here for JSW Holdings Profit Loss

08 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST JSW Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of JSW Holdings reached a low of 4567.6 and a high of 4591.8 today.

08 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST JSW Holdings Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST JSW Holdings share price NSE Live :JSW Holdings trading at ₹4584.25, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹4552.6

The current data of JSW Holdings stock shows that the price is 4584.25. There has been a 0.7 percent change, with a net change of 31.65.

08 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST JSW Holdings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.15%
3 Months0.8%
6 Months7.88%
YTD4.55%
1 Year2.22%
08 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST JSW Holdings share price Live :JSW Holdings closed at ₹4551.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Holdings had a volume of 140 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4551.3.

