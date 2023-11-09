Hello User
JSW Holdings share price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Holdings stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 4552.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4606 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings

On the last day of trading, JSW Holdings opened at 4587.95 and closed at 4552.6. The stock reached a high of 4606 and a low of 4540.9 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Holdings is 5111.5 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 5223.8 and the 52-week low is 3672.05. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST JSW Holdings share price Today :JSW Holdings trading at ₹4606, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹4552.6

JSW Holdings stock is currently priced at 4606, with a net change of 53.4 and a percent change of 1.17. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST JSW Holdings share price Live :JSW Holdings closed at ₹4552.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Holdings on the BSE had a volume of 67 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4552.6.

