JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
JSW Holdings stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 4584.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4571.4 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, JSW Holdings opened at 4575.8 and closed at 4584.4. The stock reached a high of 4603.75 and a low of 4480 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 5073.1 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 5223.8 and 3672.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST JSW Holdings share price Live :JSW Holdings closed at ₹4584.4 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Holdings had a BSE volume of 158 shares. The closing price for the shares was 4584.4.

