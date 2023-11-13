Hello User
JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Holdings stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 4654.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4698.65 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings

On the last day of trading, JSW Holdings opened at 4849.95 and closed at 4654.25. The stock reached a high of 4849.95 and a low of 4538.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 5214.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5223.8 and the 52-week low is 3672.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 164 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST JSW Holdings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.8%
3 Months2.37%
6 Months11.34%
YTD6.47%
1 Year9.57%
13 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST JSW Holdings share price Live :JSW Holdings closed at ₹4654.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Holdings on the BSE had a volume of 164 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4654.25.

