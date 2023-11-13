JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, JSW Holdings opened at ₹4849.95 and closed at ₹4654.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4849.95 and a low of ₹4538.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5214.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5223.8 and the 52-week low is ₹3672.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 164 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST
JSW Holdings share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.8%
|3 Months
|2.37%
|6 Months
|11.34%
|YTD
|6.47%
|1 Year
|9.57%
13 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST
JSW Holdings share price Live :JSW Holdings closed at ₹4654.25 on last trading day
