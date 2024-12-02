JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at ₹14,498 and closed at ₹14,010.3, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹14,498 and a low of ₹13,350 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹15,698.08 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹20,286.7 and a low of ₹4,915. Trading volume on the BSE was 505 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: JSW Holdings closed at ₹14010.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹14498 & ₹13350 yesterday to end at ₹13757. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.