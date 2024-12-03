JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened and closed at ₹13,871.35, with a daily high of ₹14,564.90 and a low of ₹13,510. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹16,017.98 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹20,286.70 and a low of ₹4,915. Trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was recorded at 807 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Holdings has decreased by 0.03%, currently trading at ₹14,470.00. Over the past year, JSW Holdings has experienced a remarkable increase of 182.31%, reaching ₹14,470.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that the data is current as of October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.9%
|3 Months
|107.32%
|6 Months
|116.5%
|YTD
|180.66%
|1 Year
|182.31%
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹14564.9 & ₹13510 yesterday to end at ₹14352. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.