JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST


JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 3.47 %. The stock closed at 13871.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14352 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened and closed at 13,871.35, with a daily high of 14,564.90 and a low of 13,510. The company's market capitalization stood at 16,017.98 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 20,286.70 and a low of 4,915. Trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was recorded at 807 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Holdings has decreased by 0.03%, currently trading at 14,470.00. Over the past year, JSW Holdings has experienced a remarkable increase of 182.31%, reaching 14,470.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that the data is current as of October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.9%
3 Months107.32%
6 Months116.5%
YTD180.66%
1 Year182.31%
03 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: JSW Holdings closed at ₹13871.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 14564.9 & 13510 yesterday to end at 14352. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

