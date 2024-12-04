JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened and closed at ₹14,474.1, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹14,669.95 and a low of ₹13,852. With a market capitalization of ₹16,017.98 crore, the stock is significantly below its 52-week high of ₹20,286.7 and well above its 52-week low of ₹4,922. The BSE volume for the day was low, with only 600 shares traded.
