JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at ₹14,462.15 and closed at ₹14,361.55, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹14,990 and a low matching the opening price. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,495.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹20,286.70 and a low of ₹4,922. Trading volume on the BSE was limited to 410 shares. Overall, the day's performance indicated a downward trend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹14990 & ₹14462.15 yesterday to end at ₹14900.25. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.