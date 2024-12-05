Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 3.75 %. The stock closed at 14361.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14900.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at 14,462.15 and closed at 14,361.55, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 14,990 and a low matching the opening price. The market capitalization stood at 16,495.25 crore, with a 52-week high of 20,286.70 and a low of 4,922. Trading volume on the BSE was limited to 410 shares. Overall, the day's performance indicated a downward trend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: JSW Holdings closed at ₹14361.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 14990 & 14462.15 yesterday to end at 14900.25. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.